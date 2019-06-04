ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Atlanta Police Department welcomed 34 new officers to the force Tuesday afternoon at Morehouse College's Ray Charles Performing Arts Center.
Recruit Classes 257 and 258 completed 26 weeks of rigorous training at the Atlanta Police academy and 12 weeks of field training. Graduating alongside APD's newest officers was the Citizens Police Academy Class 34 --which consisted of 22 community members -- who completed 24 hours of "skilled and professional instruction to learn more about policing in the City of Atlanta."
Officer Darryl Brown, who is also a new father to daughter Amelia, joined his wife who is an eight-year veteran sergeant in downtown Atlanta.
The keynote speaker for the graduation was AT&T Georgia President Vennessa Harrison.
