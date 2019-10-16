MARITTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- It’s a close call that could have turned deadly. Luckily two quick thinking officer were able to get out of the way just in time.
The Marietta police department says accidents involving first responders are becoming a growing trend.
It was just before 3:30 a.m. on Sunday when Marietta police received a call about a single-vehicle crash in the center lane of northbound I-75. Moments later the first officer arrived on scene.
“He pulls over as tight as he can to the wall that he’s trying to work with that wreck. He has his blue lights activated,” said Chuck McPhilamy public information officer of the Marietta.
Mcphilamy explained within minutes his partner pulls up, parks his vehicle directly behind his partner’s and lights up.
“Grabs some flares and his safety vest, starts walking next to his vehicle, and within seconds there’s a car coming along that didn’t slow down, didn’t see the blue lights somehow and struck the vehicle,” Mcphilamy explained.
Thankfully, both officers noticed the vehicle barreling towards them just in the nick of time. Both were able to jump to safety. As for the cruiser, it was totaled by the hit. The department said the number of these types of accidents involving emergency continues to grow each year.
“It’s just another reminder that the Georgia Move Over Law is so critical for us,” Mcphilamy told CBS46 News.
That law requires drivers to "move over" a lane while they pass first responders on the side of the road. If there aren't any neighboring lanes, drivers must slow down.
The driver and passenger in the vehicle that crashed into the cruiser were rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The department is now investigating to learn what lead to the crash and if charges are in order.
