LILBURN, Ga. (CBS46) -- Law enforcement officers from across the state are taking part in a new training course.
It's called officer resiliency training and it's all about the officer learning to manage stress.
"This program is directly geared toward aiding that officer and providing good constructive abilities to combat and deal with stress so that they have more positive, better interactions with the public as a whole and with their families and within their own personal lives," said Mike Ayers, the executive director of the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Council, which is the regulatory agency for officers in the state.
"To me this is the big thing that I am the most passionate about as the director of POST," said Ayers.
Ayers said the program has been in Georgia for about six months and the hope is bring it to as many law enforcement agencies as possible. Members of various agencies gathered for a session at the Lilburn Police Department Wednesday. Ayers said the goal is to train them to be able to spread the messages back at their departments.
"All you have to look at is the recent verdict in Minnesota," he said. "Most people don’t start off their law enforcement career wanting to do something that will land them on the six o'clock news because they’ve done something inappropriate. This training is geared toward helping that officer maintain that good positive mindset so when they interact with the public that is a very positive outcome.”
Another goal of teaching officers to manage stress is to prevent officer suicide.
We hold our officers to a very high level of conduct and very high standard," said Ayers. "In fact, Georgia revokes more officer certifications than any other state in the nation by far. It's not that we have bad police officers, its that we have high standards.”
According to Georgia POST Council data, since 2018 2,515 officers in the state have had their certification at least initially revoked upon review from the council. That includes 159 so far in 2021.
Ayers said, "The system is not broken but there’s always room for evolution in law enforcement.”
