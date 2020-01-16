COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Cobb County police officers shot and killed a man wanted for murder and aggravated assault with intent to rob.
It happened shortly after 8:20 a.m. Thursday on Chaseway Circle in a neighborhood near Powder Springs.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation identifies the man killed as 19 year-old Samuel David Mallard. The GBI said four officers fired their guns when they tried to take Mallard into custody.
According to the GBI, officers were preparing to execute search warrants on Mallard's home and car when the spotted him driving. They said he tried to get away from officers, but they used their cars to stop his car. Officers gave verbal commands as they tried to take Mallard into custody, but something prompted them to fire their guns. The GBI will interview the officers involved to learn more about what happened. Investigators found a gun in Mallard's car.
"There is reason to believe that the suspect in this case and other suspects may be tied to additional crimes," said Cobb County Police Officer Sydney Melton.
This is the 4th officer-involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2020.
We are on the scene of an officer involved shooting just off Chasebrook Dr in Powder Springs. There is no danger to the surrounding neighborhood. Chief Cox will address the media on scene. Media stage at Chasewind Ct. @wsbtv @cbs46 @11AliveNews @FOX5Atlanta @ajc @mdjonline pic.twitter.com/j7zSlmFnkM— Cobb County Police (@cobbpolice1) January 16, 2020
