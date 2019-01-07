McDonough, GA (CBS46) The GBI is on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Henry County.
The shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. Monday outside Tailgaters Sports Bar and Grill on Highway 155 near McDonough.
Capt. Joey Smith, a spokesman for the Henry County Police Department, said two officers were patrolling the area when they noticed a disturbance in the parking lot of South Henry Park Plaza, where the sports bar is located.
The officers moved in to investigate. The encounter led to a scuffle, a foot chase and gunfire, Smith said.
At least one of the officers fired shots, striking a man, Smith said. Paramedics rushed the man to a hospital. His condition was not immediately known.
When asked whether the man was armed with a weapon, Smith said he wasn’t sure. The investigation has been turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Nelly Miles, a GBI spokeswoman, said a press release will be issued Monday morning with more information.
Several witnessed were questioned at the scene. Neither officer was hurt.
