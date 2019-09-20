GAINESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- The GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting that has resulted in three people being sent to the hospital.
Those in need of treatment include two officers and one suspect. Their condition is not yet known.
The shooting occurred Friday afternoon around 4 p.m. in the area of Jewell Pkwy and Wisteria Drive outside of Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
Stay with CBS46 for details.
