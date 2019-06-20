COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A warning to violators of Georgia's hands-free law. Metro Atlanta police officers are coming after you.
Most drivers think that if they hold their phones in their laps, officers can’t see them.
But in Marietta, officers have come up with a clever way to peer into people's cars.
Officers are posing as construction workers in safety vests in order to see what’s happening inside vehicles and they were out Wednesday walking around the intersection of Cobb Parkway and Roswell Road.
Anytime they saw a driver holding a phone, they signaled to a uniformed officer to pull over that driver. They also had help from the Georgia State Patrol and Cobb County Police.
In a span of just a couple of hours, officers handed out 170 tickets, most of them for violating the hands-free law.
Officers say they hope this kind of effort makes people think twice about trying to sneak around the law.
"It's not just about the person who chooses to pick up the phone. It's about everyone else that's on the road with them," said Marietta Police officer Chuck McPhilamy.
A first offense is a $50 ticket. But a judge will often waive that if you can show you've installed a blue tooth device.
You’re better off just putting your phone down while you drive.
