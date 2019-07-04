LAKE LANIER, Ga. (CBS46) -- Boater safety is a priority every summer, especially on holiday weekends. As thousands of people travel to beaches and lakes, first responders are nearby and ready to spring into action if necessary.

At Lake Lanier, initiative "Operation Dry Water" is run by the Georgia Game Wardens to deter people from boating under the influence.

All week boaters have prepared to enjoy the Fourth of July holiday, and so have law enforcement. Thousands of officers across the U.S. will be on high alert while looking for those violating water laws and boating under the influence. Here in Georgia, Game Warden Ryan Locke tells CBS46 that a lack of boater safety has resulted in 43 deaths on waterways this year.

"A lot of those are attributed to alcohol violations and folks not wearing DODs," said Locke. "So it all goes back to making sure you are out here to have a good time, we want y'all to do that but safety should be your upmost priority."

Part of being safe means wearing a life jacket, drinking responsibly and making sure you know the waterway rules.

