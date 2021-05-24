ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – The Department of Public Safety (DPS) is urging motorists traveling the roadways throughout the state to practice safe driving habits this holiday weekend.
This year’s Memorial Day holiday travel period is 78 hours long, beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday and ending Monday at midnight.
“Now that the state has reopened, CDC has released updated guidelines for those who have been vaccinated, and schools have closed for the summer, we expect the number of people traveling on our roadways to visit family and friends to increase this weekend,” said Colonel Chris C. Wright, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety.
During the holiday period, state Troopers and Officers will be on high-visibility patrols keeping an eye out for impaired drivers and other traffic violations that could potentially cause a crash.
GSP said during the 2020 Memorial Day holiday, they investigated 382 traffic crashes that resulted in 256 injuries and 10 fatal crashes, involving 13 fatalities.
In addition to the traffic crash investigations, they made 323 arrests for people driving under the influence.
“The Georgia Department of Public Safety wants everyone to enjoy their Memorial Day celebrations with family and friends, but we urge all residents and visitors traveling our roadways and visiting our beaches to obey our laws and practice safe driving habits,” Colonel Wright added.
DPS gave the following guidelines for best practices for safe travel on the roadways:
- Make sure every occupant in your vehicle is buckled and children under 8 years of age are properly restrained in the appropriate child safety seat.
- Remember, Georgia is a “hands-free” state. Put down your phones and pay attention to the road.
- Obey the posted speed limit, and avoid being an impaired driver by planning a designated driver or the utilize a ride share or taxi during your weekend festivities.
During the Memorial Day travel period, the Georgia State Patrol will again be participating in the national mobilization of the ‘Click It, or Ticket’ program.
The holiday traffic fatality count will be updated throughout the travel period on the Georgia Department of Public Safety’s Twitter account.
