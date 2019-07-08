CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga (CBS46) -- Clayton County police officers praised for saving a man from a burning home by forming a human ladder talked on Monday about the rescue.
They described finding the victim inside, unconscious, and getting him out a window to safety.
The victim made a full recovery.
Two officers were hurt but are now doing just fine.
The fire happened on July 1 in a moble home on Daniel Drive in Stockbridge.
Previous story: Officers form human ladder, pull fire victim from flames
