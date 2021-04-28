ATLANTA (CBS46)—Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced two people were indicted on human trafficking charges.
According to a press release, Steven R. Stone and Undra Henderson were each charged with trafficking a person for sexual servitude.
Stone, who was arrested on April 26, is facing three counts and Henderson, who was arrested on April 27, is facing one count. If convicted, officials reported each count carries a sentence of 25 years imprisonment to life.
The arrests stem from Operation Not Forgotten, a statewide, two-week operation to rescue endangered missing children in August 2020, a spokesperson said. CBS46 was able to ride-along as the agents conducted the raids.
According to a press release from the U.S. Marshals Service, Operation Not Forgotten resulted in the rescue of 26 children and the arrest of nine individuals.
“This office continues to attack the scourge of Human Trafficking, and we will work to put anyone abusing children behind bars,” said Attorney General Chris Carr.
“We are grateful to have rescued this reported victim, and we hope our efforts will help rid Georgia of this evil industry. Combatting human trafficking requires an all-in approach, and we want to thank the U.S. Marshals Service, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, and the College Park Police Department for assisting our office in apprehending these individuals.”
