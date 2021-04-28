DEKALB CO. (CBS46)—At least 200 DeKalb County Watershed customers do not have water after county workers found a leak in a pipe.
According to a press release, “the county is in the process of assessing the repairs needed for a leak in a section of a water pipe near the intersection of Kilgore Lane and Kilgore Road in Lithonia.”
Officials did not have a time frame on when repairs will be completed, and a spokesperson noted water has been dispatched to the affected customers.
Anyone with concerns is asked to contact the DeKalb County Watershed Department at 770-270-6243.
