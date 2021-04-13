City of Atlanta officials announced they are taking a step forward to help eliminate traffic fatalities and serious injuries.
According to Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ office, the city will begin to install 25 miles per hour (mph) signs throughout the city.
The initiative’s purpose is to reduce vehicular speeds throughout the city to “safeguard the streets of Atlanta.”
The new policy is known as Vision Zero, and officials said it is a “systems-based approach to eliminating traffic fatalities and serious injuries through safer street design, speed management and other proven strategies.”
“Our Vision Zero plan is designed to reduce vehicular incidents and ensure residents and visitors alike are safe on our streets—regardless of their method of transportation,” said Mayor Bottoms. “In addition to reduced speed limits, the City will continue to explore every tool available to reduce traffic fatalities and serious injuries in our communities.”
In early February of 2021, Atlanta Department of Transportation officials began replacing nearly 1,00 speed limit signs on more than 300 city of Atlanta streets. In addition, electronic message boards are being installed to alert drivers to the new speed limits.
The goal, according to city officials, is to have 75% of streets within the city of Atlanta reduced to 25 mph.
“We recognize that improving safety and saving lives does not always have to be complicated or expensive,” said ATLDOT Commissioner Josh Rowan “Reducing the speed limit to 25 miles per hour has proven to be a quick and effective way to combat the dangers of speeding and make streets safer for people walking, biking, rolling, and taking transit.”
