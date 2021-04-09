Georgia Department of Labor officials report hundreds of thousands of unemployed Georgians may soon need to reapply for the unemployment benefits.
According to a spokesperson, last year at this time, almost 400,000 individuals filed an unemployment insurance claim. Those claimants are now reaching the end of their benefit year.
“Those who filed an individual claim and have reached the end of the 52-week period allowed for benefits will need to refile a claim to reopen his/her benefit year reporting any additional work history, including temporary, part-time, self-employment, or W-2 work,” the spokesperson said in a press release.
Once the new unemployment insurance claim is processed, if you are not able to establish a valid unemployment insurance claim, you will be placed back into the appropriate federal CARES Act program for benefits to continue.
There is a different process if your employer files your unemployment claim. According to the Georgia Department of Labor, unemployment insurance payments will renew the following week when the employer requests a weekly payment for the employee.
“This was the week last year where we saw the biggest spike in UI claims,” said Commissioner of Labor Mark Butler. “The increase in claims this year is not as severe as we encountered in 2020, but the numbers are still substantially elevated from claims numbers prior to the pandemic. The good news for those still unemployed after a year is there are a record number of job listings on Employ Georgia in many different markets across the entire state.”
Georgia Department of Labor officials said there are more than 226,000 jobs listed on Georgia’s unemployment website.
Since the beginning of the pandemic in March of last year, the GDOL has processed over 4.5 million unemployment claims. That is more than the combined last nine years prior to the pandemic (4.0 million).
Last week, regular UI initial claims totaled 33,623, down 5,659 over the week.
Additionally, the agency currently has 275,481 active pandemic unemployment claims.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.