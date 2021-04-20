Coweta Co., Ga. (CBS46)--State officials released loss estimates for last month’s tornado that impacted Coweta County.
According to Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King, the EF-4 tornado that tore through Coweta County resulted in over 4,000 home and auto claims, totaling more than $75 million in damages. The numbers were based on data provided by Georgia insurance companies.
“As we continue to gain a better idea of total losses resulting from these destructive storms, it is now more important than ever to let those affected Georgians know of the resources available to them from our office,” said Commissioner King.
“Our Consumer Services team is available from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. every Monday through Friday to help answer any questions regarding insurance policies or to resolve disputes between impacted policyholders and their insurance companies.”
The commissioner’s office noted the estimate does not include commercial losses.
Newnan’s city manager, Cleatus Phillips, said during an April 13 city council meeting that damage in Newnan approached $14 million and over 600 homes were damaged within the city.
The Georgia Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire said anyone with questions should call (404) 656-2070 or toll-free at (800) 656-2298.
Consumers can file an official insurance complaint here.
