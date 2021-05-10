CHAMBLEE (CBS46)—A least one person was arrested in connection to a drug operation in a DeKalb County neighborhood.
According to a Drug Enforcement Agency spokesperson, agents served a search warrant on Friday at a home in the 3000 block of Captain Drive.
Officials said items involved at the home included “tramadol and other drugs.”
In addition to DEA agents, several other agencies were assisting in the investigation including the DeKalb County bomb squad. Also present were officers in HAZMAT suits. Roads in the area were shut down as agents searched the home.
Sources told CBS46 “bomb-making materials” were reportedly discovered at the home.
In addition, according to a source, the suspect was allegedly receiving drug shipments from overseas.
