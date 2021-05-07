ATLANTA (CBS46)--A Georgia Department of Labor official said the state will reinstate the search for work requirements for people receiving unemployment benefits.
According to a press release, state labor leaders are shifting efforts to help employers hire more workers.
“We are hearing from employers that are struggling to meet demand right now due to the lack of applicants for open positions,” said Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler. “Our mission is to not only bridge the pay gap for those who are temporarily unemployed, but to also provide reemployment support for those who are looking to reenter the workforce filling the critical vacancies we are seeing in almost every industry right now. I hear every day from employers who have been forced to reduce business hours, refuse large deliveries, and turn down economic opportunities due to the simple fact that they did not have the staff to support them.”
As of Thursday, almost 239,000 jobs are listed on EmployGeorgia for Georgians to access. In many cases, employers are willing to train quality candidates and assist with the attainment of additional credentials.
Before the pandemic, to receive unemployment benefits, claimants were required to register for Employment Services at employgeorgia.com, to actively search for work, and to submit weekly work search reports. These requirements were halted during the pandemic, however, a labor official said “search for work” requirements in Georgia will be reinstated in the next few months.
Georgia’s work search requirement may include:
- Registering for work and reemployment services with Employ Georgia
- Completing a job application in person or online
- Mailing a job application or resume
- Making in-person visits with potential employers, interviewing with potential employers, registering for work with employment or placement agencies
- Participating in work-related networking events (e.g. job clubs, job fairs, industry association events, networking groups, etc.).
According to a labor official, a claimant will be required to make at least three new, verifiable job search contacts each week.
“Individuals not returning to work when work is available or those that do not show good cause in refusing an offer of work could potentially be disqualified from receiving Unemployment Insurance benefits. Employers are asked to report refusals to work and failure to show up for interviews to the GDOL,” said a labor official.
Georgia's search for work requirements comes as other states have battled to get unemployed workers back into the workforce.
On Thursday, South Carolina joined Montana in ending federal pandemic unemployment benefits for its residents.
