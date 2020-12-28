An early voting site is shut down due to flooding.
According to Athens-Clarke County elections officials, the Athens-Clarke County Extension Office on Cleveland Road has been closed due to flooding at the location.
Athens-Clarke voters have four other locations open for early voting:
- Lyndon House Arts Center
- Athens-Clarke County Library
- Miriam Moore Community Center
- Athens-Clarke County Tennis Center.
Early voting in the county ends on December 31.
Details on times for each location is available at www.accgov.com/advancevoting.
