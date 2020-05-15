ATLANTA (CBS46)—A former Emory University medical professor has pleaded guilty to failing to report income he received while doing medical research for the Chinese government.
According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s office, Dr. Xiao-Jiang, 63, of Atlanta, pleaded guilty to the charges in federal court on May 8.
The U.S. Attorney’s office reported in 2011, while employed at Emory University, Li joined the Thousand Talents Program, a Chinese-government backed program that targets professors and researchers to work in China.
From 2012 to 2018, while still working at Emory University, Dr. Li did medical projects using large animal research models for the Chinese government, the release stated. Dr. Li's research was on Huntington’s disease, and his findings were turned over to at least two Chinese Universities.
Over the six-year period, Dr. Li earned at least $500,000 in foreign income that he never paid taxes on, the U.S. Attorney’s office reported.
Authorities learned about Dr. Li’s unreported income after he applied for a research grant with the National Institute of Health, and his grant application failed to mention his foreign research activity, the release stated.
“This defendant thought that he could live two, separate lives—one here at Emory University and one in China as a Thousand Talents Program participant,” said U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak. “Eventually, the truth caught up to this defendant, and he is now a convicted felon who is ordered to repay over $35,000 to the IRS.”
“The Department of Justice remains vigilant over programs such as the Thousand Talents Program that recruits professors and researchers to work for China,” said Assistant Attorney General for National Security John C. Demers. “In this case, Li was caught in his lack of transparency. We are grateful for the work our partners have done to bring light to this case.”
Dr. Li was sentenced to one year of probation and ordered to pay $35,089 in restitution. In addition, he was also ordered to file lawful income tax returns for the years 2012 through 2018 within the first two months of his probation.
