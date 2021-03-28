A former University of Georgia professor was indicted on racketeering and theft by taking charges, Georgia’s Attorney General Chris Carr announced.
Douglas Peterson, a former professor at the University of Georgia’s Warnell School of Forestry, was indicted by a grand jury in Oconee County on March 23, according to Carr.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation investigated the case.
Carr’s office said Peterson allegedly received 77 illegal payments in connection to the sale of caviar harvested at UGA. The sales reportedly happened between March 2012 and February 2018, the attorney general’s office said.
A spokesperson from the attorney general’s office said while at UGA, Peterson oversaw a program that sold caviar that the school raised at its fishery.
When the caviar was ready to be harvested, UGA employees harvested it and then packaged and shipped the products.
All the proceeds from the sale of UGA's caviar was supposed to support UGA’s aquaculture research. However, Peterson, according to Carr’s office, personally received over $208,000, roughly half of the proceeds. Peterson allegedly framed his portion of the proceeds as “consultation services”, Carr’s office reported.
“We appreciate the Oconee County grand jury for their careful consideration of this case,” said Attorney General Chris Carr.“After it was communicated to him that the proceeds of the school’s program should go towards conservation and aquaculture research efforts, the defendant instead devised a scheme and diverted roughly half of the funds from the school’s program to his own personal accounts. We intend to hold him accountable for these alleged criminal acts.”
“Diverting proceeds meant to fund valuable research at UGA being used for personal gain is unacceptable,” said GBI Director Vic Reynolds. “The GBI is committed to investigating fraud and theft cases to bring them to a successful prosecution.”
If convicted, each charge is punishable as follows:
• Racketeering: 5-20 years, a fine up to three times the amount of any pecuniary value gained by him or her from such violation
• Theft by Taking: 1-5 years, fine up to $100,000
