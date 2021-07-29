HENRY COUNTY (CBS46)—Henry County deputies and Georgia State Patrol officers arrested a man who allegedly shot at an undercover police officer's car and escaped from a Kentucky jail.
According to a Henry County sheriff spokesperson, on July 9, Terrell Q. Gray allegedly fired several shots, striking an undercover police officer’s car.
“After an extensive investigation, Gray was located but later fled from law-enforcement in a high-speed chase. Gray was arrested on multiple charges. The weapons are believed to have been used during the shooting or recovered at the time of the arrest,” a statement from Henry County authorities said.
The story did not end here.
After his arrest, deputies said Gray escaped from the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.
Officials launched an extensive investigation.
Police did not release the details on how Gray allegedly managed to escape, but detectives later determined that Gray fled from Kentucky and moved into a Henry County home.
On July 28, Henry County SWAT members and GSP officers arrested Gray at the Henry County residence.
Gray was wanted for the following:
▪ Fleeing or evading Police 1st degree by motor vehicle
▪ Persistent Felony Possession of Firearm
▪ Using restricted ammo during felony
▪ Possession of Handgun by a convicted felon
▪ Fleeing or evading police 2nd degree on foot
▪ Wanton Endangerment 1st degree Police officer
▪ Reckless Driving
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.