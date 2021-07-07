PORT-AU-PRINCE, Hatii (AP) — Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated after a group of unidentified people attacked his private residence, the country’s interim prime minister said in a statement Wednesday.
Moïse’s wife, First Lady Martine Moïse, is hospitalized, interim Premier Claude Joseph said.
Joseph condemned what he called a “hateful, inhumane and barbaric act,” adding that Haiti’s National Police and other authorities had the situation in the Caribbean country under control.
The killing late Tuesday comes amid deepening political and economic stability and a spike in gang violence.
