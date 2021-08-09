GWINNETT COUNTY (CBS46)—A passerby called 9-1-1 reporting smoke and flames coming from a home.
Moments before the 9-1-1 call, an alert fire crew noticed a column of smoke in the area.
It happened on July 31 near Indian Trail Lilburn Road and Steve Reynolds Boulevard.
The crew located the fire at a previously burned home in the 1000 block of Indian Trail Lilburn Road in Lilburn.
“On arrival, firefighters observed visible smoke and flames inside a room on the front-left corner of the residence,” according to a Gwinnett County fire spokesman.
Firefighters extinguished the flames and worked to determine how the blaze got started.
“While firefighters were initially stretching a hose line to extinguish the fire, a subject on a bicycle with two plastic gas cans arrived at the property and made incriminating statements about the cause of the fire,” officials said.
“A fire investigator was requested to respond to the scene to investigate. Upon the investigator’s arrival, the subject was interviewed and admitted to not knowing the owners of the home and starting the fire with a gasoline and a lighter that was still on his person,” according to a Gwinnett County fire spokesperson.
After the interview, police arrested the man, Hung H Le, 49, of Lilburn.
Le faces arson without owner's consent – first degree and burglary with intent to commit theft – first degree.
There were no injuries in the incident.
There was a previous fire set to the home on July 9, however, investigators said Le denied setting that fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.