ATLANTA (CBS46)—Cobb County officials opened the doors to its newest medical examiner's office.
According to a Cobb County spokesperson, the new medical examiner’s building opened on County Services Parkway on Saturday.
The 19-thousand-square-foot building cost $11 million, and it replaces a building that was built in the late 1970s. The old building could no longer serve the needs of a growing suburban county, according to a county spokesperson.
“The original Medical Examiner’s office was built in 1978 when Cobb County only had 200-thousand people, and it has not significantly been expanded since then,” said Dr. Christopher Gulledge, Cobb County’s Medical Examiner. “Today Cobb County has 750-thousand people and we needed significant expansion to meet the need for the county.”
Dr. Gulledge noted the new building will allow the medical examiner’s office to provide real-time COVID-19 data to public health officials.
The building was largely funded with money from a SPLOST law voters approved in 2016.
For a preview inside the new facility, please click:https://bit.ly/3jrJkhZ
