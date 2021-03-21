Fulton County officials announced they now have the capacity to increase vaccinations at its mass vaccine distribution center.
According to a Fulton County spokesperson, thousands of COVID-19 vaccine appointments are now available at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
A Fulton County spokesperson said they are expecting as many as 42,000 vaccines to be administered each week.
This news comes a Governor Brian Kemp announced on Friday that Georgia has administered over 3 million vaccines and nearly 1 million Georgia seniors have been vaccinated. However, there are some shipping and reporting issues Governor Kemp’s office said Georgia and the federal government need to address.
“While Georgia has received increased vaccine allocation, we are 48th out of 50 states in doses delivered per 100,000 residents, according to the CDC. Additionally, as Dr. Toomey and I discussed earlier this week, at least 250,000 doses confirmed as administered through the federal pharmacy program have been counted as shipped to Georgia but have not been reported as administered in our state. We continue to work with the CDC and the Biden administration to address both of these serious issues."
CBS46's Adam Murphy reported on Tuesday that a booking error caused many Georgians to wait in long lines to receive their COVID-19 vaccine at the Mercedes Benz Stadium.
The Mercedes-Benz Community Vaccination Center is hosted by Mercedes-Benz Stadium and is operated by the Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency Management Agency and the Fulton County Board of Health.
FREE Vaccines avail at the @MBStadium Community VAX Center. We have PLENTY of appts available...But wait, there’s more...free parking, tons of staff with smiling faces, a totally dope facility AND the LARGEST vaccination location in #georgia. https://t.co/pN2EFfrnX6 pic.twitter.com/5z9A25uBM0— Atlanta-Fulton EMA (@AFCEMA) March 20, 2021
Who is eligible to get the vaccine:
Georgia residents who meet the following criteria are eligible to be vaccinated:
Healthcare workers
Law enforcement, fire and first responders
Residents and staff of long-term care facilities
Educators and staff (pre-K, K-12, DECAL licensed or exempt childcare programs)
Judges and court staff
People age 55+
People age 16+ with disabilities
Parents of children with complex medical conditions
People age 16+ with certain medical conditions
Caregivers
Anyone who is eligible to receive the vaccine can sign up at https://gta-vras.powerappsportals.us/
Helpful information:
Parking is free in the silver or red lots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The vaccine is offered at no charge to you.
The site is fully ADA accessible.
Translation services are available.
No insurance, no problem.
ID not required.
Evening and weekend appointments available.
To schedule an appointment by phone, please call 888-457-0186, weekdays 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. or weekends 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Fulton County residents who need assistance accessing an appointment can also call 404-613-8150.
