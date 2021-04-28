DEKALB CO. (CBS46)—At least 200 DeKalb County Watershed customers did not have water after county workers found a leak in a pipe.
Crews completed the repair on a six-inch water main near Kilgore Lane and Kilgore Road in Lithonia
A county spokesperson said Any customers experiencing brown water should run their faucets until the water is clear.
For more information, customers are asked to contact the DeKalb County Watershed Department at 770-270-6243.
