Some metro Atlanta counties spent the first Saturday recounting votes after a formal vote recount request from President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign.
Of the nearly 5 million votes casted in Georgia during the November presidential election, President Trump lost by a little over 12 thousand votes, according to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
State law permits a candidate who loses within 0.5 percentage points to ask for a recount within two business days of certification. President Trump lost in Georgia to President-elect Joe Biden by about 0.26 percentage points.
Each county must complete its recount by December 2nd.
Fulton County began recounting their votes on Wednesday, November 25 at the Georgia World Congress Center.
Fulton County vote counters paused on the Thanksgiving holiday and resumed recounting on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“As Georgia’s largest county, 528,000 ballots were cast in Fulton County for November 3 General Election. Approximately 50 workers will conduct the recount, using 13 scanners”, according to a county spokesperson.
DeKalb County began recounting its 373,000 votes on Tuesday, November 24th, at the former Sam’s Club on Turn Hill Road in Stonecrest.
DeKalb County is using over 100 personnel who will work to batch and scan ballots throughout the recount.
Election officials in the county have sounded an alarm on meeting the state-imposed deadline.
“We only have nine scanners available to use for this recount effort, so we are having to be creative with our staffing and resources,” said Voter Registration and Elections Director Erica Hamilton.
“When you add in a pair of runoffs and a major holiday taking place at the same time, we are stretched thin to accomplish the recount by the designated timeline. We have moved swiftly to ask the Secretary of State for additional scanners to help us accomplish the recount.”
Further south in Clayton County, election officials began their recount on Tuesday, November 24, at the Clayton County Emergency Operations Center located at 7946 North McDonough Street in Jonesboro.
Staffers took a break for Thanksgiving and resumed recounting on Friday morning.
Both Cobb and Gwinnett Counties reported they will resume recounting on Monday.
Cobb county officials reported they have approximately 400,000 ballots that will need to be recounted.
