LUMPKIN County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A fun family day ended in a tragedy after a 15-year-old drowned in a Lumpkin County creek on Memorial Day.
According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, the teen was swimming with his family in Dick's Creek when he slipped on a rock and went under water.
The Lumpkin County Fire crew members recovered the teen's body during the search. The teen's body was turned over to the county coroner.
Authorities have not yet released the identity of the teen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.