Officials across nation, world react to projected Biden victory

Officials around the world on Saturday reacted as Joe Biden was declared the projected winner of the 2020 presidential election.
Though states have not yet certified their elections, experts at multiple news agencies across the country made their projections, analyzing election results by state.
It comes after The Associated Press called Pennsylvania for Biden, catapulting him from 253 to 273 electoral votes, more than the 270 needed to be declared the winner. AP called the race for Biden, who held a 34,243-vote lead, after it determined that the remaining ballots left to be counted would not allow Trump to catch up. The news agency has already declared Biden the winner in both Michigan and Wisconsin.
President-elect Joe Biden issued this statement after the announcement:
"I am honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect Harris.... With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation."
Here's what officials around the world are saying:
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris: "This election is about so much more than [Joe Biden] or me. It’s about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it. We have a lot of work ahead of us. Let’s get started."
Former President Barack Obama: "I could not be prouder to congratulate our next President, Joe Biden, and our next First Lady, Jill Biden. I also couldn’t be prouder to congratulate Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff for Kamala’s groundbreaking election as our next Vice President."
Former First Lady Michelle Obama: "I’m beyond thrilled that my friend J Joe Biden and our first Black and Indian-American woman Vice President, Kamala Harris, are headed to restore some dignity, competence, and heart at the White House. Our country sorely needs it.
Stacey Abrams, 2018 Democratic gubernatorial candidate: "Congratulations, Mr. President-Elect! Georgians look forward to adding our votes to the total once all voices are heard — and together, we will restore the soul of this nation."
Reverend Raphael Warnock, Democratic U.S. Senate Candidate: "Congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris! It's time to come together as one country, and create a better future for all our children. Love will always win.
Jon Ossoff, Democratic Georgia U.S. Senate candidate: “Congratulations Joe and Kamala! It’s a new day and our potential is unlimited. Today we celebrate. Tomorrow we work. The future depends on victory in Georgia.”
Mitt Romney, former U.S. Senator (R-UT): "Ann and I extend our congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. We know both of them as people of good will and admirable character. We pray that God may bless them in the days and years ahead."
United Kingdom Prime Minister, Boris Johnson: "Congratulations to Joe Biden on his election as President of the United States and to Kamala Harris on her historic achievement. The U.S. is our most important ally and I look forward to working closely together on our shared priorities, from climate change to trade and security."
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau: "Congratulations, [Joe Biden] and [Kamala Harris]. Our two countries are close friends, partners, and allies. We share a relationship that’s unique on the world stage. I’m really looking forward to working together and building on that with you both."
Former President Bill Clinton: "America has spoken and democracy has won. Now we have a President-Elect and Vice President-Elect who will serve all of us and bring us all together. Congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on your momentous victory!"
Former President Jimmy Carter: "Rosalynn joins me in congratulating our friend President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. We are proud of their well-run campaign and look forward to seeing the positive change they bring to our nation.”
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.): "We kept the republic! Congratulations to Joe Biden on his victory for the soul of our country. Congratulations to Kamala Harris for making history. It’s a time to heal and a time to grow together. E Pluribus Unum."
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.): "The long dark night in America is over, and a new dawn is coming."
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.): "President-Elect [Joe Biden] and Vice President-Elect [Kamala Harris]! That feels so good to say. Americans chose Joe and Kamala to lead us forward with purpose and moral clarity."
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton: "The voters have spoken, and they have chosen [Joe Biden] and [Kamala Harris] to be our next president and vice president. It's a history-making ticket, a repudiation of Trump, and a new page for America."
Former Republican Florida Gov. Jeb Bush: "Congratulations to President-elect Biden. I have prayed for our President most of my adult life. I will be praying for you and your success. Now is the time to heal deep wounds. Many are counting on you to lead the way."
On the other side, President Trump, who says he will not concede the election, issued this statement:
We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed. The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor. In Pennsylvania, for example, our legal observers were not permitted meaningful access to watch the counting process. Legal votes decide who is president, not the news media.
Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated. The American People are entitled to an honest election: that means counting all legal ballots, and not counting any illegal ballots. This is the only way to ensure the public has full confidence in our election. It remains shocking that the Biden campaign refuses to agree with this basic principle and wants ballots counted even if they are fraudulent, manufactured, or cast by ineligible or deceased voters. Only a party engaged in wrongdoing would unlawfully keep observers out of the count room – and then fight in court to block their access.
So what is Biden hiding? I will not rest until the American People have the honest vote count they deserve and that Democracy demands.
- President Donald J. Trump
Kelly Loeffler, U.S. Senator (R-Ga): "Now, more than ever, we NEED to keep the Senate in Republican hands. @Perduesenate and I are the last line of defense against the radical left. Help us win.
Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.): "The media do not get to determine who the president is. The people do. When all lawful votes have been counted, recounts finished, and allegations of fraud addressed, we will know who the winner is."
