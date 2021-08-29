Hurricane Ida Bears Down On Louisiana As A Major Storm

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - AUGUST 29: A person walks through the French Quarter ahead of Hurricane Ida on August 29, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Residents of New Orleans continue to prepare as the outer bands of the hurricane begin to cut across the city. Ida is expected to make landfall as a Category 4 storm later today. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

 Brandon Bell

NEW ORLEANS, La. (CBS46) -- All of Orleans Parish — which is the city of New Orleans — is without power, according to NOLA Ready, New Orleans' emergency preparedness campaign.

If anyone in the parish has power, it's coming from a generator, NOLA Ready said. 

The outage is likely due to massive transmission issues.

