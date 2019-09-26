ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Vaping-related deaths are on the rise, and Georgia has joined the growing list of states that have had people die after using the vaping products.
The CDC reports that as of Thursday there have been 805 cases of confirmed and probable lung injuries related to vaping in the United States and U.S. Virgin Islands. Twelve people have died in ten states now including a death in Georgia.
Federal and state investigators are looking at the black market as a possible cause to some of the deaths and illnesses. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation tells CBS46 that inspectors mainly see black market sales happening on the internet in Georgia. They’ve also seen more people making vaping cartridges at home in their garages and basements.
It is illegal to use THC oils in the cartridges and that practice has led to widespread illness.
The problem is concerning for vaping manufacturers like Lisa Gano, the co-owner of VapeRite. Gano and her husband own four vaping shops, vaping labs where they manufacture their own flavored vaping liquids, and a large manufacturing warehouse in Marietta.
“We don’t sale any illegal THC products,” Gano told CBS46. “We don’t purchase those.”
She says the U.S. Food and Drug Administration came to her businesses and registered them with the federal agency.
She says she has become aware of black market companies emulating reputable products.
“We’ve heard reports where China is making cartridges and filling things up and people are selling that on the black market and these are not real companies,” Gano said.
Illegal sellers have been putting THC oils in the vaping cartridges.
“If you sell any illegal drug, a drug dealer might cut it with something that’s illegal to further their profit; that’s what these people are doing,” Gano said. “They are putting other things into it, the vitamin E and other things they are putting into it that should not ever be inhaled,” she added saying she wants stricter enforcement for sales and fines for people who sell to minors.
“If we receive information that someone is selling these products then we work hard to either make an undercover purchase from them or an informant or source,” said GBI inspector Mitchell Posey. “We have worked cases where multiple people are working in conjunction with each other and we’ve charged them with RICO.”
Gano says she advises customers to pay attention to where they buy their results.
“I just tell people they need to know where they are getting their things from,” Gano said. “Just because it’s cheaper doesn’t mean it’s better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.