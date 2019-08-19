COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – The EPA and EPD have been on damage control since the story broke in July about the eythlene oxide (EtO) released in the air by Sterigenics and number of other facilities in Georgia.
"We're going to go back and learn from it and figure out how we can communicate better with folks going forward," said Ken Mitchell of the EPA Region 4 Air and Radiation Division to boos and laughter from the public.
A lot of the August 19 community meeting was about how they will be moving forward, upping the standards on facilities who use the deadly gas EtO.
As CBS46 first broke on August 16, the first business has left the immediate area next to the Sterigenics plant because of the EtO the company releases.
Officials said understanding all this new data collected takes time and attempted to explain why the public wasn't notified sooner.
"We had to check all the emissions, we had to look at our records," Dika Kuoh, EPD Air Protection Assistant Chief Georgia said. "We had to engage the facility, ask questions about why self-reported emissions dropped all of a sudden, we had to – modelling is a very complicated thing."
A new permit for the Sterigenics facility will be issued by January with new reduced emission levels based on the new controls the company has agreed to install.
Making the plant air tight also being required.
"When are they going to be fully vacuumed? So, we have a consent order with the facility forcing them to complete all the work within 24 weeks," Kuoh said.
