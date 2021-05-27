ATLANTA (CBS46)—Georgia Congressional House Democrats are demanding answers from state labor leaders on the Peach State's unemployment backlog.
According to a press release, six Georgia Democrats sent a letter to Georgia Department of Labor Commissioner Mark Butler demanding that GDOL share its plan to address backlogged unemployment benefits for Georgians.
The letter comes as Georgians across the state complain about not receiving their unemployment benefits.
CBS46 routinely receives calls and emails from viewers who said they are placed on hold for several hours, or they have never received a reply to emails they sent to the Georgia Department of Labor.
According to Rep. Bourdeaux, there is a backlog in unemployment claims in the state at around 80,000 Georgians. Also, Rep. Bourdeaux said once the state ends its participation in the federal extended unemployment program, “over 220,000 Georgians could soon find themselves unemployed and without benefits they filed for months ago.”
“While factors such as initial understaffing and limited technology may have prevented GDOL from processing claims, after a year there still remains extensive questions on how the agency plans to identify solutions to address the serious backlog that currently exists,” said Congresswoman Bourdeaux.
“Georgians are lawfully entitled to the benefits they applied for. They are also entitled to transparency and accountability from their government. It’s time for answers — and for solutions.”
Representatives Carolyn Bourdeaux, Sanford Bishop, David Scott, Henry C. “Hank” Johnson, Jr., Lucy McBath, and Nikema Williams each signed the May 25th letter to Secretary Butler.
In March, congressional members requested the United States Department of Labor Acting Inspector General Larry Turner to conduct a "true audit" of the Georgia Department of Labor Unemployment Insurance claims processing and payment system, following the widespread issues Georgians have faced in accessing their benefits.
In an April 29th email to CBS46, Georgia Department of Labor officials said 99.4% of all eligible claimants with a benefit year beginning March 2020 until April 2021 have received a payment.
Additionally, labor officials said Georgia ranked first in the Southeast region in timeliness for all the top ten states by population. “Georgia is leading the nation in issuing payments, while also getting more than 99% of eligible claimants paid right here in the state,” said Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler. “We are getting almost 80% of all eligible payments paid in 21 days or less during a pandemic and that has been no small feat.”
Butler said Georgians still waiting on a payment may include those who need to prove identity, those who are involved in a fraud investigation, or those who are providing additional information for employer or wage verification.
In July 2020, CBS46’s Better Call Harry interviewed Ga. Labor Commissioner Mark Butler regarding delays. At the time, he said the lack of staffing was a major reason behind unemployment payment issues.
On May 13, 2021, Governor Brian Kemp announced Georgia is withdrawing from the federal unemployment insurance benefits on June 26, 2021. The program allows anyone getting unemplyment benefits to receive an additional $300 per week payment.
Several Georgia Democrats have requested Governor Kemp continue participating in the federal extended unemployment benefits since Georgia Department of Labor offices are closed to in-person services.
“While we continue to receive complaints concerning the state’s labor department, we are troubled by the move to opt out of the federal funding prior to opening government agencies, such as the Georgia Department of Labor,” said these members of the Georgia House Democratic Caucus (GHDC) Subcommittee on COVID-19.
“We also are concerned that the state will end these additional benefits without providing additional help with child care, especially for essential workers.."
The secretary of labor is an elected position in Georgia.
At least two Democrats have announced a challenge to the current secretary of labor, Mark Butler.
