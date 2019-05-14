COBB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A drunk driver traveling with a passenger was arrested early Monday morning after hitting a tree on Frey road.
The incident happened around 3 a.m. on George Busbee Parkway south of Frey Road.
Cobb County Police identified the driver of a Toyota Corolla as 27-year-old James Koontz of Kennesaw.
According to the police report, Koontz struck a curb on the roadway and then continued driving on the center median where he then hit a tree.
Koontz suffered minor injuries and he was transported to Kennestone Hospital.
The passenger was identified as 27-year-old Christian Sams of Kennesaw. He suffered from life threatening injuries and was transported to Kennestone Hospital.
According to police, the collision is under investigation.
