ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46) A crime alert in Roswell as police are hoping to catch a thief that's been on the run.
Roswell Police say a man broke into a woman's vehicles parked at the Chattahoochee Nature Center and stole her purse. He was then caught swiping her credit cards in numerous locations across metro Atlanta.
A spokesperson says the nature center wants visitors to know they're armed with surveillance cameras. There are also signs reminding people not to leave valuables in their car.
"I'm loaded down with my bag and purse. I prefer that than leaving it in the car," visitor Carmelita Marrow told CBS46 News. "Just remind each other, have you locked your doors?"
Chattahoochee Nature Center is working with Roswell Police to find out exactly what happened and if there's any more they can do to make sure it doesn't happen again.
