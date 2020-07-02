HALL CO (CBS46)—Hall County officials announced they are one step closer to normalcy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a press release, the Hall County Government Center fully reopened to the public on Monday, June 22, for the first time since the building's operations were altered in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"As the doors of the government center open to the public again, we will still continue to follow social distancing guidelines and other best practices as outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and the White House," said Hall County Administrator Jock Connell.
Connell said additional health precautions will continue, including:
- The use of glass storefronts in areas frequented by the public
- Staggered work shifts
- The use of face masks by front-line employees
- Limited number of people in places like elevators and lobbies
"Over the past several weeks, staff has had an opportunity to become familiar with how to best serve the public given the new health and safety guidelines in place," said Connell.
Members of the public needing to conduct business in the Tax Commissioner's Office are encouraged to explore ways to conduct business virtually.
Those virtual options include the use of the tag renewal kiosk at the Kroger Marketplace on Jesse Jewell Parkway.
The tax commissioner's website also outlines ways to renew motor vehicle registrations or pay taxes online, via email, over the phone (770-531-6950), via mail or utilizing the outdoor drop box, located outside the Hall County Government Center.
"We are also encouraging citizens who need to complete title work to go to hallcountytax.org first and make sure they have all of the items they need in order to complete that transaction," said Eden.
