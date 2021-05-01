ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Friday afternoon, Georgia State Patrol troopers attempted to stop a driver for driving a stolen GMC Terrain on Memorial Drive at Boulevard.
According to officials, the driver did not stop. A trooper then performed a PIT maneuver; however, the driver escaped striking the trooper’s patrol car.
Another Trooper performed a second PIT maneuver ending the pursuit.
The driver was taken into custody and has been identified as Dnarius Barnes, 33, he is facing a slew of charges.
Barnes was a convicted felon with a weapon and wanted for robbery, say police.
Stay with CBS46 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.