ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Top elected officials say crime across metro Atlanta is soaring but a federal, state, and local partnership may help. For victims and their families, the answers seem few and far between.
"I don't know what they're going to do to solve crime in Atlanta but I'm literally moving away.
I can't do it anymore," Larry Brown Jr. told CBS46.
Conversation about crime hit home for Brown because his daughter, Sheikevious Young, was shot while riding down I-285 near Church Street last Thursday. After nearly a week of fighting for her life, the 21-year-old died in the hospital late Tuesday.
Her father says she was doing nothing wrong, only driving home from her second job. Dekalb Police confirmed to CBS46, no suspects have been identified in the case.
"I've never known sorrow and grief like I've experienced." Brown sighed, "gunned down on the road and they don't have any reason, that is like the ultimate kick in the face."
The shooting of Young is one of at least 18 highway shootings across the metro this year. Overall violent crime is soaring too, elected leaders said in a Thursday meeting at Georgia World Congress Center.
"When you can have the resources of the federal government, the state, and the local communities that are coming together to tackle it," Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr explained about the anti-gang and crime network. "We recognize that 50 percent of violent crime is committed by gang members and 80 percent of human trafficking is gang affiliated-- every agency has limited resources but when you start leveraging that and people are genuinely working together, it's making a difference."
The partnership's goal is to share intel on cases, spread funding and manpower to city and state agencies. Leaders called the planning meeting an unprecedented step to fill gaps.
"They need to know that when they come here and do this, that we're going
going to go after them," Gov. Brian Kemp said.
Kemp explained while crime is rising, they face a shortage of officers.
"It's hard right now hiring in law enforcement. It doesn't matter if it's here in the city of Atlanta or in rural Georgia.
I hear about this all the time." Adding, "it's happening at the state and local level and that's why the men and women in blue, they need to know we support them."
Metro police agencies cite officer shortages in the hundreds and gang members roaming the street by the thousands.
But while crime will likely continue, officials said they want families like Young's to know an answer is coming, 'the cavalry is coming.'
"It just seems like it's a dangerous city to just drive down the freeway in." Brown continued, "and unfortunately, I lost my daughter."
If you know anything about the shooting of Young, DeKalb Police says contact them:
"We ask anyone who was in that area on the night of the incident at approximately 11:49 p.m. or anyone with information to please to call our Homicide/Assault Unit at 770-724-7850 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS."
