ATLANTA (CBS46)—Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and Ga. Secretary of Labor Mark Butler are encouraging Georgians to apply for open jobs as the state nears the end of the federal unemployment insurance program. Georgia is slated to end its participation in the extra $300 per week on June 26, according to Governor Kemp's office.
In April, 82% of the Georgians receiving unemployment benefits earned less than $20,000 per year in their prior employment. However, with the federal unemployment insurance supplements, these individuals were receiving an equivalent salary of $28,808 annually, said a state labor official.
A Georgia Department of Labor spokesperson noted there are more than 239,000 job listings on EmployGeorgia.
The average salary listed, according to the spokesperson, is over $49,932.
Also, over 72% of the jobs list an annual salary of over $30,000.
“Our job is not to provide wage replacement for individuals, but to offer career opportunities for Georgians to support their families and better their lives for years to come,” said Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler. “Temporary financial support has served its short-term purpose, but providing training opportunities, increased certification, and access to increased education provides long-term solutions.”
The industries with the highest number of positions currently posted are health care, retail trade, accommodation and food services (hospitality), transportation and warehouse, and manufacturing.
According to the Georgia Department of Labor, employers are looking for the following:
- Furniture movers and housekeepers offering $13 to $20 per hour
- Customer service associates offering $33,000 annually
- Hotel front office managers are in high demand at $45,000 a year
- Transportation and warehouse supervisors advertise between $55,000-$65,000 a year
- Automotive service techs list for $62,000
In many cases, according to the Georgia Department of Labor, employers are willing to train quality applicants and assist applicants with getting additional credentials. Also, some employers are including signing bonuses, retention pay, and enhanced benefits packages to entice job seekers.
Employ Georgia uses artificial intelligence to match an individual’s skills to potential jobs. Claimants receive access to job listings, support to upload up to five searchable resumes, job search assistance, career counseling, skills testing, job fair information, job training services, and accessibility and special accommodations for people with disabilities and veterans transitioning back into the workplace, said a labor spokesperson.
“With over 65% of those receiving unemployment insurance benefits making less than $10,000 a year, it is critical that we provide the resources necessary to upskill this workforce giving them the tools they need to find stable, fulfilling employment,” said Commissioner Butler.
