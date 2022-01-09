ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed Robert "Bob" Saget died in a hotel in Orlando Sunday. He was 65 years old.
In a tweet sent Sunday night, they said:
"Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case."
Saget was most known for his role as Danny Tanner in the sitcom “Full House".
He most recently began his comedy tour called "I don't do negative", where he last performed Saturday night in Ponte Vedra Beach.
This is an ongoing investigation.
