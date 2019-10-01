CHEROKEE County, Ga. (CBS46) -- An inmate was found dead at the Cherokee County Adult Detentions Center on Monday.
Police say 55-year-old David Wayne Mills of Acworth was alone in the holding cell at the time of the incident. Investigators reported Mills to have suffered from “self-asphyxiation.”
He was arrested for driving under the influence.
The GBI was called to the scene for further investigation.
