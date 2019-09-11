ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A vacant building went up in flames late Wednesday night in southwest Atlanta.
The fire happened near Vine Street and University Place in southwest Atlanta around 9 p.m.
According to Atlanta Fire Rescue, the building belongs to Clark Atlanta University and was reported as a three story furbur cottage.
Authorities say the cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The incident remains under investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
