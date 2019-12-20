ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- An officer involved accident caused major delays for commuters in northwest Atlanta.
Early Friday afternoon, an Atlanta Police Department motorcycle officer along with another vehicle collided on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway at Alta Place.
Authorities said, the officer was reported alert, breathing and did not appear to have suffered from life-threatening injuries. The officer was immediately transported to Grady Hospital.
This is an on-going investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
