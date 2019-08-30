LAGRANGE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Fire Crews are investigating a storage building that went up in flames in LaGrange early Friday morning.
The incident happened around 2 a.m. at a storage building on Cooley Road. Police say two vehicles received minor heat damages from the fire.
Firefighters determined the fire was coming from behind the building. Moments later fire crews were able to extinguish the blaze.
According to officials, the estimated fire loss was set around $5,000.
The incident remains under investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
