DEKALB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- In the early hours of Saturday morning, residents of a townhouse woke up to a massive blaze.
Firefighters rushed to the Golden Gates Townhomes on Ardwick Drive in Stone Mountain after receiving multiple reports of the fire.
The two-story complex was engulfed in heavy flames and officials conducted a primary search of the area to combat the fire immediately.
According to officials, no injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
