Coweta County, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Coweta County Sheriffs office need the public's help with an unsolved homicide that dates back to 1995.
Wayne Spurrell was found dead on October 12, 1995 at Providence Church Road in Coweta County.
If you have any information, please contact CCSO Investigations at 770-253-1502.
