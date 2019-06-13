COMMERCE, Ga. (CBS46) – Officials are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a home in the 100 block of Laura Lane in Commerce.
The home went up in flames shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday. The residents were out of town when the fire occurred. The structure had already collapsed into the basement when emergency personnel arrived.
Fire investigators said in a press release that the fire has not been ruled arson. However, anyone with information should call the Arson Hotline at 1‐800‐282‐5804. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of an arsonist.
