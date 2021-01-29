Ads on social media for a Mardi Gras Block Party in Midtown has raised the eyebrows of city officials.
“It’s alarming and disappointing, look I love a good party I want to see our restaurants survive but to have a block party like this is irresponsible and reckless,” said Amir Farokhi, Atlanta City Councilmember for District 2 which covers a large portion of the midtown area.
An #Atlanta events company wants to know who's ready for a #MardiGras2021 Block Party in midtown? Health and city officials hoping no one! #COVID19 #CovidVaccine Details @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/3M0VGfAX3h— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) January 30, 2021
Atlanta became the place to be for New Year's Eve with people flocking from out of town, sending coronavirus cases spiking, something officials certainly worry about happening again.
“We want to get back to normal, but you can’t rush it, we can’t beat the virus by throwing block parties,” said Councilmember Farokhi.
The event’s ticket page advertises 20+ midtown Bars, Clubs & Restaurants participating. Plus a live street band performance throughout the night and a food truck. Experts warn with cases just starting to go down, now is not the time to let loose.
“Last year, Mardi Gras in New Orleans retroactively has been identified as the super spreader event that got it going in this country, trying to achieve that a second time when we’re doing a little better doesn’t seem like the best idea,” said Dr. Robin Dretler an Infectious Disease Specialist in Atlanta.
Experts also warned these large events where people will be unmasked and drinking are exactly how the new variants take a hold and the vaccines becoming ineffective. City officials said right now permits for events like this aren’t available but that doesn’t mean they won’t happen.
“I plan to talk to Atlanta Police and some of the business owners to see if we can maybe postpone this event until next year,” said Councilmember Farokhi.
A manager at one of the listed participating bars told CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy they are now not participating in the event over safety concerns and if it is worth the financial gain. He continued to say they have not ruled out being involved in St. Patrick's parties as they are suffering financially, but will need to make safety measures are in place before committing.
