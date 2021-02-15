Georgians will now have a much larger COVID-19 vaccination site.
The new site will replace the Aviation Community Cultural Center and will be located at the Georgia International Convention Center (GICC) in College Park.
“We are grateful to the city of College Park for helping us expand our vaccine program deeper into South Fulton,” said Lynn Paxton, District Health Director. “Our goal is to ensure that every Fulton County resident who wants to be vaccinated has that opportunity over the coming months.”
This comes as College Park Mayor Bianca Motley Brown expressed concerns about residents 65 and over on the southside not having seamless access to vaccination sites.
“The city of College Park is proud to partner with Fulton County to make COVID-19 vaccinations more accessible for residents of the entire south Fulton region. As we continue to fight this virus, vaccines are a vital tool to improve the health, welfare and safety of our residents,” said Mayor Motley Broom.
Officials reported the site will only have the Moderna vaccine, which will be distributed in two doses.
Georgia residents who are in Gropup1A are currently eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
This includes residents aged 65 and over and their caregivers, public safety personnel, healthcare workers and residents and staff of long-term care facilities.
Appointments are required, and due to extremely limited supplies, there is currently a wait time of several weeks for an appointment, according to officials.
Residents previously scheduled to visit the Aviation Community Cultural Center starting February 16 will instead be scheduled at the GICC.
For more details and to schedule an appointment, please check www.fultoncountyga.gov/covidvaccine or call 404-613-8150.
The GICC is located at 2000 Convention Center Concourse, College Park, GA, 30337 and parking will be provided at no charge.
