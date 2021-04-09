Out of an abundance of caution, the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) and the North Health District are pausing COVID vaccinations using the J&J (Janssen) vaccine at the Cumming Fairgrounds site. Eight people experienced adverse reactions after being vaccinated on Wednesday.
The reactions were consistent with common reactions in adults being vaccinated with any vaccine, but due to the number of individuals affected, the site stopped the J&J vaccinations to evaluate. There were 425 J&J vaccines administered at the site on Wednesday, and tens of thousands of J&J doses have been given statewide with no adverse reactions.
“There is no reason to believe there is anything wrong with the vaccine itself, and other individuals who have received the J&J vaccine should not be concerned,” said Kathleen E. Toomey, M.D., M.P.H., DPH commissioner. “We are looking into what happened and what may have caused the reactions, including the conditions at the fairgrounds such as heat and the ability to keep the site cool.”
